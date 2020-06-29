Philips Respironics V60 ventilator – potential unexpected shutdown leading to complete loss of ventilation (MDA/2020/017)

Action

identify all affected devices using the instructions in the manufacturer’s field safety notice (FSN)

complete the response form in the FSN and return to safetynoticeuki@philips.com

arrange for Philips to replace the affected part in your ventilator(s).

carry out a thorough risk assessment, considering alternative devices, and the availability of back-up ventilation sources.

if you need to keep using an affected ventilator carry out a through risk assessment, based on a clinical risk-benefit analysis, before using it and take the following precautions: use an external O2 monitor with all alarm thresholds set appropriately ensure that all alarms are addressed in good time always ensure that an alternative means of ventilation is available

if the V60 unexpectedly shuts down, immediately switch to an alternative source of ventilation, remove the affected V60 from service and contact your local Philips customer service centre.

report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

All relevant staff who receive this notification.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 20 July 2020

Actions complete: 10 August 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England)

Ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Problem/background

This issue is caused by a problem with a solder connection on the first-generation power management printed circuit board assembly (P/N 1055906).

The FSN has detailed instructions on how to identify this component and what actions to take.

Philips Respironics

Tel: 0870 532 9741

Email: safetynoticeuki@philips.com

Distribution

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

England

Send enquiries about this notice to the MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/017 or or 2020/003/016/487/007.

Technical aspects

Ben Satchell or Emma Rooke MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 6000

Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

Reporting adverse incidents in England

Through Yellow Card

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre, (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland),

Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety



Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/niaic

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on our website.

Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Enquiries and adverse incident reports in Scotland should be addressed to:

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC),

Health Facilities Scotland,

NHS National Services Scotland



Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Enquiries in Wales should be addressed to:

Healthcare Quality Division,

Welsh Government



Tel: 02920 823 624 / 02920 825 510

Email: Haz-Aic@wales.gsi.gov.uk

Reporting adverse incidents in Wales

Report to MHRA through Yellow Card and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

