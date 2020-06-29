Philips Respironics V60 ventilator – potential unexpected shutdown leading to complete loss of ventilation (MDA/2020/017)
Manufactured by Philips Respironics – sudden loss of power due to component failure, which may not always be accompanied by an alarm or visual warning.
Action
- identify all affected devices using the instructions in the manufacturer’s field safety notice (FSN)
- complete the response form in the FSN and return to safetynoticeuki@philips.com
- arrange for Philips to replace the affected part in your ventilator(s).
- carry out a thorough risk assessment, considering alternative devices, and the availability of back-up ventilation sources.
- if you need to keep using an affected ventilator carry out a through risk assessment, based on a clinical risk-benefit analysis, before using it and take the following precautions:
- use an external O2 monitor with all alarm thresholds set appropriately
- ensure that all alarms are addressed in good time
- always ensure that an alternative means of ventilation is available
- if the V60 unexpectedly shuts down, immediately switch to an alternative source of ventilation, remove the affected V60 from service and contact your local Philips customer service centre.
- report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.
Action by
All relevant staff who receive this notification.
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 20 July 2020
Actions complete: 10 August 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England)
Ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.
Problem/background
This issue is caused by a problem with a solder connection on the first-generation power management printed circuit board assembly (P/N 1055906).
The FSN has detailed instructions on how to identify this component and what actions to take.
Manufacturer contacts
Philips Respironics
Tel: 0870 532 9741
Email: safetynoticeuki@philips.com
Distribution
If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.
Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)
CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- Adult intensive care units
- Anaesthesia, directors of
- Anaesthetic medical staff
- Anaesthetic nursing staff
- Anaesthetists
- Biomedical engineering staff
- Clinical governance leads
- EBME departments
- Equipment stores
- Equipment libraries and stores
- Intensive care medical staff/paediatrics
- Intensive care nursing staff (adult)
- Intensive care nursing staff (paediatric)
- Intensive care units
- Intensive care, directors of
- Medical directors
- Paediatric intensive care units
- Purchasing managers
- Risk managers
- Special care baby units
- Supplies managers
Independent distribution
Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)
- Hospices
- Hospitals in the independent sector
Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to the MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/017 or or 2020/003/016/487/007.
Technical aspects
Ben Satchell or Emma Rooke MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 6000
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
Reporting adverse incidents in England
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre, (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland),
Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/niaic
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on our website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Enquiries and adverse incident reports in Scotland should be addressed to:
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC),
Health Facilities Scotland,
NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Enquiries in Wales should be addressed to:
Healthcare Quality Division,
Welsh Government
Tel: 02920 823 624 / 02920 825 510
Email: Haz-Aic@wales.gsi.gov.uk
Reporting adverse incidents in Wales
Report to MHRA through Yellow Card and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
Download document