Action

Check all stock for affected devices listed in the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN).

Replace internal memory/alarm battery if it has not been replaced in the past 3 years.

Ensure that all ventilators are serviced by a trained engineer on a 12-month schedule.

Ensure that all staff are trained to use the device according to the latest version of the instructions for use. This can be found on the Breas Medical website.

Complete and return the response form attached to the FSN.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

Clinical engineering/EBME department

All clinical users

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 22 January 2020

Actions complete: 26 February 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England)

Ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember

If your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from the MHRA.

Problem / background

The manufacturer has updated the instructions for use for this device. The update requires the internal memory/alarm battery to be replaced every 3 years. If this battery is depleted the device will alarm to inform the user of the need to change the battery.

The MHRA decided to issue this alert due to the low response rate from users to the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN).

Name of manufacturer: Breas Medical Limited Jeremy.day@breas.com

NIPPY ventilator range (all models) – update to instructions for use (MDA/2020/001)