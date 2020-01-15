NIPPY ventilator range (all models) – update to instructions for use (MDA/2020/001
Manufactured by Breas Medical Limited – maintenance schedule now includes changing the internal memory/alarm battery every 3 years.
Action
- Check all stock for affected devices listed in the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN).
- Replace internal memory/alarm battery if it has not been replaced in the past 3 years.
- Ensure that all ventilators are serviced by a trained engineer on a 12-month schedule.
- Ensure that all staff are trained to use the device according to the latest version of the instructions for use. This can be found on the Breas Medical website.
- Complete and return the response form attached to the FSN.
- Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.
Action by
- Clinical engineering/EBME department
- All clinical users
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 22 January 2020
Actions complete: 26 February 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England)
Ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember
If your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from the MHRA.
Problem / background
The manufacturer has updated the instructions for use for this device. The update requires the internal memory/alarm battery to be replaced every 3 years. If this battery is depleted the device will alarm to inform the user of the need to change the battery.
The MHRA decided to issue this alert due to the low response rate from users to the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN).
Manufacturer contacts
Name of manufacturer: Breas Medical Limited Jeremy.day@breas.com
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to the MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/001 or 2019/010/018/291/001
Technical aspects
Ben Satchell, Emma Rooke MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 6000
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre, (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland),
Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/niaic
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on our website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Enquiries and adverse incident reports in Scotland should be addressed to:
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC),
Health Facilities Scotland,
NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
Reporting adverse incidents in Scotland
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Enquiries in Wales should be addressed to:
Healthcare Quality Division,
Welsh Government
Tel: 02920 823 624 / 02920 825 510
Email: Haz-Aic@wales.gsi.gov.uk
Reporting adverse incidents in Wales
Report to MHRA through Yellow Card and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
