Convex two-piece skin barriers (Natura /Surfit/Combihesive Wafers) for use with ostomy bags – recall due to risk of stoma injury, bleeding and leakage under the skin barrier (MDA/2020/002)
Manufactured by ConvaTec – specific batches of convex two-piece skin barriers have been incorrectly manufactured with off-centre starter/stoma hole.
Action
- Identify if you have any devices from the affected lots listed in the manufacturer’s FSN.
- Contact ConvaTec to arrange return of affected devices and replacements, free of charge.
- Share this information with all those who may also have affected product, including patients.
- Complete the ‘End User Response Form’ in the FSN even if you don’t have affected devices left in stock, and return it to tracey.fairclough@amcaregroup.co.uk
- Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.
Action by
Healthcare professionals and users of the device.
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 30 January 2020
Actions complete: 13 February 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England)
Ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember
If your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.
Device details
SurFit™/ Combihesive™ Wafers, manufactured from February 2017 to September 2018:
- System 92 Secure Moldable Convex Durahesive™ Wafer
- System 92 Secure Durahesive Wafer with Convex
Problem / background
A number of these devices have been produced with an off-centre starter hole as shown in Figure 1 (shown in attachment).
Manufacturer contacts
The manufacturer of the device is Convatec.
Distributors, retailers and wholesalers should contact: Stericycle
Phone: 0800 069 8202
Email: Convatec2p@stericycle.com
Patients should contact: Tracey Fairclough
Phone: 07442 188 256
Email: tracey.fairclough@amcaregroup.co.uk
Distribution
If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.
Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)
CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- Adult intensive care units
- Community children’s nurses
- Community hospitals
- Community nurses
- District nurses
- Equipment stores
- Gastroenterology departments
- Gastroenterology, directors of
- Gastro-intestinal surgeons
- General surgery
- Hospital at home units
- Hospital pharmacies
- Hospital pharmacists
- Intensive care medical staff/paediatrics
- Intensive care nursing staff (adult)
- Intensive care nursing staff (paediatric)
- Intensive care units
- Oncology nurse specialists
- Outpatient clinics
- Outpatient theatre managers
- Outpatient theatre nurses
- Paediatric intensive care units
- Paediatric medicine, directors of
- Paediatric nurse specialists
- Paediatric oncologists
- Palliative care teams
- Pharmacists
- Purchasing managers
- Renal medicine departments
- Renal medicine, directors of
- Urological surgeons
- Urological surgery, directors of
- Urology departments
GP Practices registered with CAS
This Medical Device Alert is being sent to GPs for information only, in circumstances where patients may seek advice about the contents of this notice. GPs need take no further action on receipt of this alert.
NHS England area teams
CAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- Community pharmacists
- GP practices not yet registered with CAS (for information only)
Social services
Liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- Care at home staff
- Care management team managers
- Children’s disability services
- Community care staff
- Equipment stores
- Equipment supplies managers
- In-house domiciliary care providers (personal care services in the home)
- In-house residential care homes
Independent distribution
Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)
- Adult placement
- Care homes providing nursing care (adults)
- Care homes providing personal care (adults)
- Domiciliary care providers
- Hospices
- Hospitals in the independent sector
- Independent treatment centres
Please note
Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to: safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/002 or 2019/008/028/701/002.
Technical aspects
Eliz Mustafa or Emma Rooke, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 6000
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page.
Northern Ireland
Enquiries and adverse incident reports in Northern Ireland should be addressed to:
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/niaic
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on our website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Enquiries and adverse incident reports in Scotland should be addressed to:
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
Reporting adverse incidents in Scotland
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email nss.iric@nhs.net to request a webform account.
For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Enquiries in Wales should be addressed to:
Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government
Tel: 03000 255278 / 03000 255510
Email: Haz-Aic@wales.gsi.gov.uk
Reporting adverse incidents in Wales
Report to MHRA through Yellow Card and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
Download documents