Arrow EZ-IO intraosseous vascular access needle sets – risk of needle stick injury

Action

Identify affected devices and check that the safety cap is attached to the needle (see manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice dated 3 October 2019).

If the safety cap is not in place, dispose of devices in line with your local procedures.

Contact Teleflex to have your account credited.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

Users of the device and those responsible for procurement/stock management.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 14 January 2020

Actions complete: 28 January 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Device details

The affected product codes are listed in the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice.

In addition, for some of the affected product codes these are the National Supply Chain codes for England:

NPC Secondary Product Description Supplier Code/MPC Supply Route FSN323 15G x 45mm Yellow with stabilizer Dressing Extension Set Patient Wrist Band and Sharps Block 9079P-EU-005 Blue Diamond FSN324 15G x 25mm Blue with stabilizer Dressing Extension Set Patient Wrist Band and Sharps Block 9001P-EU-005 Blue Diamond FSN326 15G x 15mm Pink with stabilizer Dressing Extension Set Patient Wrist Band and Sharps Block 9018P-EU-005 Blue Diamond

In addition to the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice, which details affected product, the table below gives the unique device identifier codes for some of the products.

Device Identifier GTIN Catalogue number (Manufacturer product code) Product description Single: 00816000011898, Pack: 10816000011895, Case: 20816000011892 9018P-VC-005 15mm Needle + Stabilizer Kit (9018P) Single: 00816000011881, Pack: 10816000011888, Case: 2081600001188 9001P-VC-005 25mm Needle + Stabilizer Kit (9001P) Single: 00816000011904, Pack: 10816000011901, Case: 20816000011908 9079P-VC-005 45mm Needle + Stabilizer Kit (9079P)

Teleflex Medical Tel: 01494 532 761 Email: orders.uk@teleflex.com

Distribution

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)

CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:

Independent distribution

Enquiries

Download documents

MDA/2019/046