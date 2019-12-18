ApexPro telemetry server – risk of loss of alarms for ECG and pulse oximetry monitoring (MDA/2019/045)

Action

Confirm if you have any affected devices by checking the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN). The manufacturer’s FSN reference number is 36140.

Follow the instructions in the FSN to mitigate risks when using these devices. The manufacturer considers it is safe to continue using affected devices until the corrective action is completed.

Complete the response form on the FSN and return it to the manufacturer. They will get in touch to arrange for the necessary software and/or hardware upgrades.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

Those responsible for the use and maintenance of affected devices

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 03 January 2020

Actions complete: 17 January 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Device details

The following ApexPro Telemetry server hardware platforms are affected by this issue:

Nightshade

Omnitech

BCM

ATS and

CTS/MP100

Software versions 3.9, 4.0, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 are affected.

UKI Technical Support Representative

Tel: 01707 263570

Email: askuktechnicalsupport@ge.com

Distribution

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2019/045 or 2019/011/007/291/001.

Technical aspects

Phillip Davenport, MHRA

Tel: 020 3080 6000

Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA

Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)

Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.

Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland

Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account.

For more information, or if you can't access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government

Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510

Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

Download documents

MDA/2019/045 - 2019/011/007/291/001