ApexPro telemetry server – risk of loss of alarms for ECG and pulse oximetry monitoring (MDA/2019/045)
Manufactured by GE – central monitoring station or bedside monitor may not provide visual or audible alarms for ECG arrythmias, lead failures or SpO2 monitoring when used with affected telemetry system.
Action
- Confirm if you have any affected devices by checking the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice (FSN). The manufacturer’s FSN reference number is 36140.
- Follow the instructions in the FSN to mitigate risks when using these devices. The manufacturer considers it is safe to continue using affected devices until the corrective action is completed.
- Complete the response form on the FSN and return it to the manufacturer. They will get in touch to arrange for the necessary software and/or hardware upgrades.
- Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.
Action by
Those responsible for the use and maintenance of affected devices
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 03 January 2020
Actions complete: 17 January 2020
Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.
Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.
Device details
The following ApexPro Telemetry server hardware platforms are affected by this issue:
-
Nightshade
-
Omnitech
-
BCM
-
ATS and
-
CTS/MP100
Software versions 3.9, 4.0, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 are affected.
Manufacturer contacts
UKI Technical Support Representative
Tel: 01707 263570
Email: askuktechnicalsupport@ge.com
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2019/045 or 2019/011/007/291/001.
Technical aspects
Phillip Davenport, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 6000
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account.
For more information, or if you can't access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government
Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510
Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
